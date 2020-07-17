26 C
Politics

Suspension: APC move to strengthen party structures, suspends ward chairman

By Francis Nansak,Lafia

An eighteen man exco of the All Progressives Congress( APC) Ancho ward in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state has slammed suspension on its chairman, Mr Micah Magaji.

The suspension of the embattled chairman hinges on the allegations of his gross anti party activities.

Some of the bothering underlying issues that led to the suspension of the ward chairman, includes a high level of disloyalty to the government ,engineer Abdullahi Sule and upright disrespect to critical stakeholders who are said to be I’m the forefront of management of the party affairs.

Part of the allegations that endeared the exco to the suspension are embezzlement of funds meant for office rent for a period of three years,as well as diversion of office furniture and equipment for his personal use.

The letter of the suspension of Mr Micah Magaji,was signed by 18 members of the ward exco,headed by the deputy chairman,Ibrahim Mamuku and copied same to both the zonal and state chairman of the party.

“Consequently, the suspension was aim at the unity,strength and survival of our great party,the All Progressives Congress,Ancho Ward,we hereby resolved and endorsed the immediate and outright suspension of Mr Micah Magaji as a member of our party ,to pave way for proper investigation of these crimes and misbehaviors against the incumbent government.

