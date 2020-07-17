Airforce jets, helicopters destroy Boko Haram camp in Borno, kill several terrorists

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 15 July 2020 continued it’s offensive against Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) with the destruction of their Camp at Ngwuri Gana along the Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis in the Northern part of Borno State.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters said in a press release that several of the terrorists were neutralized in the massive air strikes.

Enenche said the operation was carried out on the heels of Human Intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations from where the BHTs launch attacks against own troops’ positions and villages around the general area of Kumshe.

He said that aerial surveillance missions also confirmed the heavy presence of a large number of BHTs in the settlement, some of whom were seen slinging their rifles.

“The Air Task Force therefore launched coordinated attacks on the various targets within the settlement, employing an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships.

“The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the designated locations within the settlement, scoring devastating hits which led to the destruction of several structures, including the Communication Centres, as well as the neutralization of several terrorists.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Task Force for their dedication, dexterity and professionalism. The Defence Headquarters equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.”