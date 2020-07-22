25.1 C
Abuja
News

Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI kill more bandits in Zamfara

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Several bandits have been killed as the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI continued it’s successful operations to rid the North-West of criminal elements.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters said in a statement on Wednesday that the feat was recorded with the disruption of the bandits camp in the Kagara Forest.

He said the mission was conducted on 20 July 2020 pursuant to Human Intelligence reports indicating heavy presence of the armed bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock, in a portion of the forest.

The DMO said the human intelligence reports was later confirmed by series of aerial surveillance missions.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to engage the location, with their munitions hitting the targets leading to the killing of some of the armed bandits. Some of them who were seen attempting to escape camouflaged in between the livestock were taken out in follow-on attacks.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff to restore normalcy in the North-West and North-Central Zones of the Country,” he added.

