Ebonyi Gov suspends ACTDB board members indefinitely over building collapse

From Angela Mbaocha, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, has suspended members of Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB) over the collapse of an uncompleted three story building in early hours of Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government and Co-ordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Nkaliki, in Abakaliki Local Government Area and few hours after the incident, the Governor gave the directive.

The board members were accused of failing to supervise the collapsed building and ensure the application of approved guidelines while under construction, which led to the ugly incident.

He said the SSG’s office will announce a new Taskforce on building approval, construction and supervision, adding that the Taskforce shall be responsible for building approvals, construction and supervision of all sites within the capital city.

“Following the directive of the Governor, the members of Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board are hereby suspended indefinitely from their offices with immediate effect.

“The indefinite suspension is as result of their failure to supervise buildings within the Capital City which led to the collapse of three (3) Story building along Nkaliki road in Abakaliki Local Government Area.

“The office of Secretary to the State Government will announce a new Taskforce on building approval, construction and supervision.

“The taskforce shall be responsible for building approvals, construction and supervision of all sites within the capital city.

“The suspended members of Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board are further directed to handover government property in their possession to SA to Governor on Capital City before the close of work on Wednesday 22nd July, 2020″, the statement stated.