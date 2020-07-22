Uncompleted 3 storey building collapses in Ebonyi State

From Angela Mbaocha, Abakaliki

An uncompleted three-storey building has collapsed, opposite the Abakaliki Local Government Area headquarters in Ebonyi state.

The incident happened in the early hours today (Wednesday) fortunately, there were no reported casualties as there were no occupants in the building as it was yet to be completed.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Hon. Stanley Okoro Emegha, and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Capital Territory, Mrs. Chinyelu Udoku, were at the scene of the the incident when our correspondent arrived at the scene.

Hon. Emegha directed that the site be sealed off and called on the Neighborhood Watch Security personnel to cordon-off the area.

In a telephone conversation with the Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku, Hon. Emegha directed that the Site Engineer should be arrested by the police immediately.

While Mrs. Udoku directed that the Abakaliki Capital Territory managment should provide the official that gave approval for the building, and instructed any resident of the area to evacuate immediately.

According to an eye-witness, the building had been abandoned for several years, and was even posing a threat to residents of the area as it serves as criminals hideout.