27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NDDC: Nicholas Mutu Denies Contracts Award

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

$2.5bn alleged stolen crude: Frank calls for sack…

Uncompleted FG projects in Nasarawa worry citizens

Enugu Youth and Sports Commissioner debunk allegation of…

Why FIRS is intensifying tax drive- Chairman

Thousands of commuters stranded on Abuja-Lokoja highway

Nasarawa deputy speaker,fumes, denies working against Gov Sule

Southern Kaduna killings: Don’t take side with terrorists…

Metro

Covid-19: Abuja community gets water borehole palliative

By Chesa Chesa

An Abuja community hosting the Fillin-Dabo Timber Shed in Dei-Dei, Abuja has received a gift of water borehole from President of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA), Abuja branch, Comrade Uche Obasi, to cushion the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

He formally presented and commissioned the water project at the palace of the traditional head of the community in Dei-Dei, which is in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Comrade Obasi explained that the gesture which was a personal gift, was meant to alleviate the challenges of the friendly community, especially at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He described the Fillin-Dabo Timber Shed Community as “a model of peace and the best community in Abuja that welcomes all tribes irrespective of religion lineage”, therefore, deserving of any gesture to improve its wellbeing by non-indigenes.

The UNAA branch president called on other philanthropic-minded Nigerians “to join hands in community development and youths empowerment across the country, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic”.

While responding to the donation, the paramount ruler of the community, Chief Dauda Danladi, could not hide his feelings of joy as he described Comrade Obasi as a philanthropist and caregiver extraordinaire for remembering and extending helping hands to his community during this challenging period of Covid-19 pandemic.

He thanked the donor profusely on behalf of his people and pledged to ensure optimal use of the water project for the benefit of the whole community.

The community host a very large concentration of timber and allied products market that serves the home construction and building materials needs of Abuja and neighbouring States.

It is populated by original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory and large concentration of settlers from all over Nigeria.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police rescue kidnapped 40-yr-old Philoppino in Enugu

Editor

COVID-19: Minister raises alarm over influx of destitute in FCT

Editor

Police parade kidnap suspects of Enugu Catholic priests, others

Editor

Victims of De-Villa land scam demand justice

Editor

Minister canvasses stringent measures for rapists

Editor

FCTA okays Karu COVID-19 isolation centre

Editor

Lockdown: FCT police raises team for free movement of food, agric inputs

Editor

6,000 FCT teachers risk job lose as NAPPS seeks palliative

Editor

Igbo-Etiti LG boss warns on burials and public gatherings

Editor

Kuje Council enforces suspension of motorcycle

Editor

Court convicts Cross River Director, traditional ruler over landed property

Editor

EFCC arraigns former Attorney General, Mohammed Adoke, on fresh charges

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More