Covid-19: Abuja community gets water borehole palliative

By Chesa Chesa

An Abuja community hosting the Fillin-Dabo Timber Shed in Dei-Dei, Abuja has received a gift of water borehole from President of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA), Abuja branch, Comrade Uche Obasi, to cushion the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

He formally presented and commissioned the water project at the palace of the traditional head of the community in Dei-Dei, which is in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Comrade Obasi explained that the gesture which was a personal gift, was meant to alleviate the challenges of the friendly community, especially at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He described the Fillin-Dabo Timber Shed Community as “a model of peace and the best community in Abuja that welcomes all tribes irrespective of religion lineage”, therefore, deserving of any gesture to improve its wellbeing by non-indigenes.

The UNAA branch president called on other philanthropic-minded Nigerians “to join hands in community development and youths empowerment across the country, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic”.

While responding to the donation, the paramount ruler of the community, Chief Dauda Danladi, could not hide his feelings of joy as he described Comrade Obasi as a philanthropist and caregiver extraordinaire for remembering and extending helping hands to his community during this challenging period of Covid-19 pandemic.

He thanked the donor profusely on behalf of his people and pledged to ensure optimal use of the water project for the benefit of the whole community.

The community host a very large concentration of timber and allied products market that serves the home construction and building materials needs of Abuja and neighbouring States.

It is populated by original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory and large concentration of settlers from all over Nigeria.