Nigeria has deviated from the sure foundation – Anglican Primate

By Adelola Amihere

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Arch Bishop Henry Ndukuba has said that the evils and social ills witnessed in the country is as a result of the country’s deviation from God who he describes as the one true sure foundation.

Ndakuba who spoke Sunday on the sidelines of the thanksgiving service of the first session of the Eleventh Synod of the Abuja Diocese which held at the St James Anglican Church, Asokoro Abuja ‘ lamenred that sin has been beautified to seem and look normal.

According to him, “Nigeria is one of rhe most religious countries in the world and yet, there is no evil that you will not find here. When a man rapes a baby, is it the body that is attracting him or its because of demonic power that has changed his normal thinking? When we steal from the nations wealfh, when a father sleeps with his daughter.

“The evil that we should run away from are the things that we glorify.

Even in our nation, look at the wickedness and the killings that are going on. It means we have lost something and that which we have lost is that we have left the right foundation and we are building on the wrong foundation.

“We have left the stable things of our life and we are building on the wrong things our own desifes, the things that we want, the things our tribe wants, fhe things our People want and we can go to any length even exterminating a village because they kilked one of our home, we will burn down their house. Something is wrong somewhere. ”

Making.reference to the Synod’s theme-‘Building on the Sure Foundation’ , the Primate maintained that what “we need to do is to return tp the sure foundation, the lord of our life and the lord of the church.

” We must return to the word of God, we must return to prayer, we must return to love and concern for one another. We must return go building one another’ togther and as a nation, we must return tpnthe right path,” he further charged.

Earlier, the Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most Rev Joseph Akinfenwa, in his sermon urged Nigerians to stop glorifying evil and call a spade a spade.

”Corruption is theft, We have a way of renaming atrocities to make them sound pleasant and suit us. Oil theft is called oil bunkering and immorality is called an affair, stealing is called embezzlement this is wrong and we must turn away from evil.

”Anybody involved in corruption in any organization is an enemy of the people and an enemy of God. The scriptures say; no corrupt, violent, immoral person, or homosexual will inherit the kingdom of God.

”Until we have a national guideline for behaviour and attitude towards assignments, and the expectations of the people are respected, we will not make a headway”,he pointed out.