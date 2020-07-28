25.9 C
Politics

Dogara scheming for VP position in APC says Sen. Walid

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Chairman of Board of Trustee (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jubrin Walid said that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara may have left for All Progressives Congress (APC) to position himself as the party’s Presidential or Vice Presidential Candidate in 2023, a position he cannot achieve in PDP.

Sen. Walid said that as a ranking member of the PDP, there are several options available for Hon. Dogara to address the actions of his state governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed and even call him to order if he runs foul of extant laws.

The BoT Chairman in a statement on Monday expressed surprise that Hon. Dogara could not approach the party’s leadership or even the BoT which is the conscience of the party but rather gave flimsy excuses to justify his quest to becoming a Vice Presidential candidate in the APC.

He said, “I have read with mixed feelings the reason given by former speaker House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara for decamping to the APC. I am equally sorry for Dogara for not adhering to all avenues available in the party’s constitution for settlement of disputes or complaints by a member of the party.

“I became more disturbed with the reasons given by Hon. Dogara for his decamping considering his position as a former speaker. In his position as a member of BoT, Hon. Dogara has never laid any complaints to me as the Chairman of BoT which is the highest advisory organ of the party and remains the conscience of the party. Considering seriously the reasons given by Hon. Dogara for his decamping, one is compelled to say that Hon. Dogara has other strong reasons for leaving PDP.

“I am beginning to suspect that former speaker has an underground motives for joining APC. I am beginning to suspect that Hon. Dogara has a plan of becoming president or Vice President in 2023 which he knows he will never archive in PDP”.

He assured the former speaker that PDP shall continue to be very strong and united party and that it’s doors shall remain open to all Nigerians. He urged all members to resist any attempt to destroy the party through unnecessary blackmail.

“As Chairman of BoT, I urge all members of the party to remain calm and strong as the BoT will continue to play its role as the conscious of the party as contained in it’s constitution”.

Sen. Walid also expressed his support for Godwin Obaseki in becoming the new Governor of Edo state. He said that the BoT is making arrangements to visit Edo state and other PDP governors to mobilize support for Obaseki and the state.

Hon. Dogara announced his resignation of membership of the PDP on Friday, accusing his governor of financial breeches like paying salaries through private companies, inability to conduct local government election among other disagreement.

