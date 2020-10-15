The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the country.

It therefore warned subversive elements and trouble makers against ever giving it a thought that they can do anything to capable of causing disturbance of the peace of the land as remains committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

It therefore directed its all its officers and men not to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity fanning the embers of hatred and beating the drum of war in the country.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, made this warning in a statement he issued Wednesday.

THE STATEMENT:

NIGERIAN ARMY REMAINS RESOLUTE TO THE PEACE AND STABILITY OF THE NATION

1. The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria. As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

2. The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost. The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity.

SAGIR MUSA

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

14 October 2020