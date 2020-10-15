20 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Int’l Day for Rural Women: African First Ladies…

HIV: Nigeria needs $2.4b to control epidemic in…

NGO, lawmaker donate solar powered borehole, toilets to…

Ganduje’s wife gets NIM Fellowship Award 2020

#EndSARS: FCT Administration bans protests in Abuja

Audit report: PLSI raises alarm over N9.7bn unaccounted…

Senate to investigate gas tanker explosions

PDP governors call for repeal of 0.5% revenue…

LASU matriculates 7,968 students, as Fagbohun urges them…

Benue: Army arrests Gana’s deputy in girlfriend’s room

News

Nigerian Army remains resolute to the peace and stability of the nation

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the country.

It therefore warned subversive elements and trouble makers against ever giving it a thought that they can do anything to capable of causing disturbance of the peace of the land as remains committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

It therefore directed its all its officers and men not to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity fanning the embers of hatred and beating the drum of war in the country.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, made this warning in a statement he issued Wednesday.

THE STATEMENT:

NIGERIAN ARMY REMAINS RESOLUTE TO THE PEACE AND STABILITY OF THE NATION

1. The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria. As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

2. The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost. The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity.

SAGIR MUSA
Colonel
Acting Director Army Public Relations
14 October 2020

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

CALSER wants foreign interest, INGOs aiding Boko Haram/ISWAP to stop in order to halt attacks on humanitarian workers, clergymen

Editor

El’ Rufai appoints Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as new Emir of Zazzau

Editor

NBET Crisis: Stakeholders ask FG to suspend Dr Ewelukwa, Ag MD, over forgery allegation

Editor

Covid-19: ECOWAS mandates members to develop costed plan

Editor

Onaiyekan asks for resumption of controlled worship gatherings

Editor

COVID-19: Benue Review 2020 Budget, Extends Curfew

Editor

Payroll Fraud: Bauchi Gov meets stakeholders, proffers solutions

Editor

COVID-19: Don’t Invite Chinese Doctors To Nigeria, NUJ Cautions FG

Editor

Chima: Court remands four Police officers over alleged torture, death of mechanic

Editor

We’ve fully paid all depositors of 18 failed banks – NDIC

Editor

COVID-19: NLC writes FG, makes case for daily income earners, the poorest, health workers

Editor

25, 794 Nigerians killed in 5 years – Report

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More