20 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Int’l Day for Rural Women: African First Ladies…

HIV: Nigeria needs $2.4b to control epidemic in…

NGO, lawmaker donate solar powered borehole, toilets to…

Ganduje’s wife gets NIM Fellowship Award 2020

#EndSARS: FCT Administration bans protests in Abuja

Audit report: PLSI raises alarm over N9.7bn unaccounted…

Senate to investigate gas tanker explosions

PDP governors call for repeal of 0.5% revenue…

LASU matriculates 7,968 students, as Fagbohun urges them…

Benue: Army arrests Gana’s deputy in girlfriend’s room

News

Let’s support IGP in his reforms

Speech delivered by Comrade Olayemi Success, Chief Convener and Kabiru Dallah, Co-Convener
Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Support for Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies during their rally at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, yesterday.

Today, we the leaders of different Civil society organizations are gathered here from far and near with some of our members from every nook and cranny of Nigeria in solidarity with our security agencies especially the Nigeria Police force, recently, we are all aware of pockets of protest demanding for the scrap of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) in display of his 21st century Police officer’s compliance, highest level of professionalism and best regards for Democracy yielded to the call and disbanded the SARS, surprisingly, the protesters still continue with their trade of protest, this we see as totally uncalled-for and unacceptable, originally, the protest was ill conceived as the advantages and usefulness of SARS in curbing crimes in Nigeria overwhelmingly out weighed their few mistakes, therefore, such protests can be highly demoralising.

In view of the above, this solidarity march is very important to boost the morale of the police men and women, for them to know that well meaning Nigerians appreciate their sacrifices in securing Nigeria, we are convinced that Police is our friend and everyone that sees police as enemies are suspects.

Let us use this opportunity to commend the world best Inspector General of Police for creating SPECIAL WEAPONS AND TACTICS TEAM (SWATT), which we believe will discharge all the responsibilities of the disbanded SARS more professionally and effectively, also, it is very important to call on the National Assembly to approve more funding for Nigeria Police force for adequate security.

Finally, we call on all Nigerians to collectively join hands with the Nigeria Police Force for an enduring security and peace in Nigeria.

Thank you and God bless Nigeria.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Alleged N2.2b Land Racketeering: Kano Govt. Challenges Deposed Emir Sanusi Bid To Stop Probe

Editor

FG commissions isolation centre built, equipped by Abia professionals

Editor

Gov Bello calls for peaceful co-existence in Kogi

Editor

APC governors mourn Isa Funtua

Editor

UN Sec-Gen urges world leaders to choose the clean energy route

Editor

Nigerian troops kill over 343 terrorists, 156 bandits in two months – DHQ

Editor

Husband can’t pay rent, wife seeks divorce

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje Impounds Vehicles At Kano Border Town

Editor

APC to PDP: Nobody is above the law in Buhari’s govt

Editor

CSOs advocate green recovery out of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Editor

Ganduje represents our political pride- APC governors

Editor

Covid-19: Abia Rep member, Nkole donates relief materials to journalists

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More