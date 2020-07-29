26 C
News

Buhari commends Oshiomhole’s successor, Buni, for rebuilding APC

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended members of the Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee for the work they are doing in repositioning the governing party.

Following the suspension of the National Chairman and the National Working Committee of the APC last June, the National Executive Committee of the party chose the Yobe State governor and others as the Chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee as well as of the extraordinary National Convention Committee respectively.

At Tuesday’s Virtual interaction at the State House, with the governors of the APC-controlled States, with the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance, the President expressed his satisfaction with the work that the Caretaker Committee had been doing.

According to him, “I am pleased with the Chairman and the work of the committee. He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. I am happy with his personal efforts.”
Buhari also appreciated the efforts of the APC Governors following the successful conduct of the party primaries in Edo and Ondo States, adding that, “I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as Governors and had identified the right priorities.”
Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu, thanked President Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.

The APC Governors also commended the President for his handling of security issues and the economy, noting in particular, the success recorded in pulling the country out of the 2016 economic recession as well as the on-going management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud of your leadership and achievements,” the Governors told the President.

