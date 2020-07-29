EHORECON willing to partner Clean Nigeria Campaign on Executive Order Number 9

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Acting Registrar of the Environmental Health Officers Registration council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Dr. Baba Yakubu Mohammed has said the council was ready and willing to form synergy with Clean Nigeria Campaign, a department of federal Ministry of Water Resources to implement executive order number 9 of Mr. President.

A press release from EHORECON and signed by Kehinde A. Openibo

Head, Press and Public Communications said Yakubu made the call when Clean Nigeria campaign paid a solidarity visit to the council to extend their hands of olive to the registrar.

He said Dr. Baba Yakubu reminded his guests that the Environmental Health Professionals are strategic and as such playing a vital role in the programs and projects of the Ministry of Water Resources especially eradicating open defecation.

“He maintained that the Environmental Health Officers nationwide posses the skills, competences and also strategically located to the secretariat in achieving the target of Mr. President of declaring Nigeria an open defecation free before 2025.

“The Acting Registrar stressed that the Council would liaise with the coordinating body in order for us to have a think-tank committee that would be able to draw directions and also draw modulations that would transcend into local authority because open defecation is a locally based issue, he enthused.

“Speaking earlier, the director in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in the department of Water Quality Control and Sanitation (WQC&S) who was represented by Engr. Emma Eze said he believed that Nigeria can attain open defecation free by 2025 if all agencies cooperate to implement executive order 9 of Mr. President.

“He said clean Nigeria structured their campaign alongside Indian model because India was able to go through their Bharat mission to take over 500 million people out of open defecation.”