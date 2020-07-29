25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ikpeazu inaugurates mgt board of Aba automated shoe…

U.S. politicians’ attempt to ‘induce change inside of…

China’s success in poverty reduction worth bringing to…

Guangdong pursues integrated development to solve urban, rural…

China calls on AIIB members to work closer…

Born Gov, Zulum expresses frustration over failure of…

I am innocent, deposed EFCC chair, Magu cries…

Eid el Kabir : PDP Reps Caucus urge…

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

News

EHORECON willing to partner Clean Nigeria Campaign on Executive Order Number 9

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Acting Registrar of the Environmental Health Officers Registration council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Dr. Baba Yakubu Mohammed has said the council was ready and willing to form synergy with Clean Nigeria Campaign, a department of federal Ministry of Water Resources to implement executive order number 9 of Mr. President.

A press release from EHORECON and signed by Kehinde A. Openibo
Head, Press and Public Communications said Yakubu made the call when Clean Nigeria campaign paid a solidarity visit to the council to extend their hands of olive to the registrar.

He said Dr. Baba Yakubu reminded his guests that the Environmental Health Professionals are strategic and as such playing a vital role in the programs and projects of the Ministry of Water Resources especially eradicating open defecation.

“He maintained that the Environmental Health Officers nationwide posses the skills, competences and also strategically located to the secretariat in achieving the target of Mr. President of declaring Nigeria an open defecation free before 2025.

“The Acting Registrar stressed that the Council would liaise with the coordinating body in order for us to have a think-tank committee that would be able to draw directions and also draw modulations that would transcend into local authority because open defecation is a locally based issue, he enthused.

“Speaking earlier, the director in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in the department of Water Quality Control and Sanitation (WQC&S) who was represented by Engr. Emma Eze said he believed that Nigeria can attain open defecation free by 2025 if all agencies cooperate to implement executive order 9 of Mr. President.

“He said clean Nigeria structured their campaign alongside Indian model because India was able to go through their Bharat mission to take over 500 million people out of open defecation.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Over 10,000 Kogi workers to benefit from N10b CBN Agribusiness Retirement Scheme

Editor

Anti-corruption forum condemns media attacks on Prophet Emmanuel Omale

Editor

Kyari’s Death A Wake-up – Ex-Police Boss

Editor

COVID-19: NSCDC opens up on killing of driver in Abia

Editor

New Finance Act to arrest borrowing- FG

Editor

CAS commissions residential building for NCOs in Owerri

Editor

COVID-19: Niger extend lockdown by two weeks

Editor

ITF graduates over 300 NISDP trainees in Plateau

Editor

Days of torturing suspects to obtain confessional statement is over – Rivers CP

Editor

COVID-19: PTF Blames Kano Residents Over Increasing Spread

Editor

COVID-19 Lockdown: Plateau govt arrests, convicts 1, 607 violators, advises the aged to go on self isolation

Editor

APC govs celebrate Oshiomhole at 68

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More