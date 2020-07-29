WAHEB on solidarity visit to EHORECON boss

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Acting Registrar of the environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) Dr. Baba Yakubu Muhammed has appealed to the chairman and management of the West African Health Examination Board (WAHEB) to come together to close the gap between the two organizations for the sake of the profession.

Dr. Baba made this disclosure when a team from WAHEB paid a congratulatory visit to the Council in Abuja.

The team was led by the WAHEB board Chairman’s representative Sanitarian Bola Oladejo who doubles as the Registrar, WAHEB.

Dr. Baba said the two professional bodies are expected to quickly put through Capacity building, fill up the gap that has been existing between them.

He recalled how WAHEB played a major role in the establishment of the Council.

Similarly, the Public Health Nurses also paid a congratulatory visit to the EHORECON Boss, saying that they have been following his achievements during this COVID-19 and they were highly impressed and they would like to work with the council in these regards.

Earlier in his speech, the vice chairman WAHEB , Prof. Ado Bello congratulated Dr. Baba Yakubu Mohammed for his outstanding leadership style and also his competencies which stood him out to be appointed as the registrar of the Council.

The vice chairman who was represented by the registrar West African Health Examination Board (WAHEB) Sanitarian Bola Oladejo said it is good for the two professional bodies to form synergy because one cannot function without the other adding that , very soon , the WAHEB Board will make a special delegation to see the registrar and discuss extensively on the way forward.