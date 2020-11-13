35 C
Engineer Sule happy with progress of work at Lafia Mega Bus Terminal

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the site of the Lafia Mega Bus Terminal, located in Shabu area of Lafia, the state capital.

Engineer Sule made this known shortly after conducting an on-the-spot inspection of ongoing work at the bus terminal, on Thursday.

Speaking with journalists shortly after inspecting the project, the Governor said even though the project was delayed by the rains, the contractors are working hard to complete the project within the stipulated time, especially with the coming of the dry season.

Engineer Sule said he visited the site of the project because one of the contractors handling one aspect of the project, informed him that he has completed his part.

“I am happy with the progress of work, as you can see. Even though there was a delay because of the wet season, now the contractors are working hard to meet the timeline for the project,” the Governor said.

