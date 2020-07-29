26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FHC get new Practice Direction on electoral, other…

Electricity: What neighbouring countries owe

U.S. distorting China’s efforts to develop digital technologies…

College graduate teaches in West China, contributes to…

Third CIIE expected to embrace bigger success

NAQS destroys illegally processed donkey skin for export

17 political parties to battle for Ondo guber…

Biafra’s recognition by UNPO, evidence of divine intervention,…

Enugu govt proposes N23.1bn cut on 2020 budget

17 political parties to battle for Ondo guber…

News

FHC get new Practice Direction on electoral, other matters

By Ralph Izopu

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has released new Practice Direction, titled: “Federal High Court of Nigeria Practice Directions No. 2 of 2020” for the court.

The objective is to guide the conduct of proceedings in all the divisions of the court across the country.

Justice Tsoho invoked sections 254 of the constitution, pursuant to the provision of Section 2(10) of the Constitution (Fourth Alteration, No.21) Act 2017, which mandates all trial courts in every pre-election matter to deliver judgment within 180 days from the date of filing the suit.

Salient provisions contained in the practice direction are that “save to the extent and as may otherwise be ordered by the Chief Judge, it shall apply to all pre-election matters filed before the Federal High Court of Nigeria”.

It added: “Nothing in the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 shall prevent a Judge of the Court from hearing a pre-election matter already pending before the Court, during the vacation period until judgment is delivered.

“No petition shall be entertained against a Judge of the Court hearing a pre-election matter save from a party on record in such matter.

“Where a party on record petitions, such petition shall be accompanied by an affidavit verifying the contents of the petition.

“The party shall cause same to be served on the Judge and all parties on record, notwithstanding that the petition is addressed to the Honourable, the Chief Judge of the Court.

“Where the petition is addressed to the , the Chief Judge, the proof of service of the advanced copies on all parties on record and the Judge concerned shall accompany the petition.”

A statement by the acting Information Officer of the FHC, Mrs. Oby Catherine Nwandu, hinted that the Practice Directions, made at Abuja and dated, Friday, the 24th day of July, 2020, took effect from that same date.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Again, Troops Overpower BHTs, Eliminate 17 in Maiduguri

Editor

Nigerian Airforce aircraft on standby to airlift Covid-19 patients

Editor

African women journalists meet in Morocco over climate change

Editor

Gov. Zulum plans repatriation 120,000 Nigerian refugees from Niger

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje slashes 2020 Budget to N138 billion

Editor

Ganduje supports Kawu Sumaila’s proposed Al-Istiqamah varsity

Editor

NAF aircrafts attack ISWAP hideout in OPERATION RATTLE SNAKE

Editor

DHQ gives udate on military operations

Editor

Professional police don’t complain about manpower

Editor

Flooding: 2020 expect much rain fall NIHSA

Editor

Don’t impugn religion into Boko Haram kidnappings, Presidency replies CAN

Editor

Buhari Presents Nigeria’s 2020 Visa Policy

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More