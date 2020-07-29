Electricity: What neighbouring countries owe

By Ralph Izopu

The Federal Government has stated that, as at last review in 2019, the total indebtedness of Niger, Benin and Togo republics to Nigeria for electricity supply, stood at $69 million.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday showed that several payments had been made to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), much of which had been repaid by the debtor nations.

Reacting to a national daily publication on Monday, titled: “Nigeria Exports USD81.48bn Electricity on Credit as Country’s Blackout Persists”, Shehu said the report is “hyperbolic and terribly misleading.”

He stated that “power exported to Niger, Benin and Togo is based on Multilateral Energy Sales Agreement between the countries and Nigeria, so that “they would not dam the waters that feed our major power plants in Kainji, Shiroro and Jebba.

“As of the last review in 2019, the amount of indebtedness to all three customers stood at $69 million, subsequent upon which several payments were made to NBET. Much of this has been repaid by the debtor nations,” he said.

The presidential spokesman added that “as of today, Niger owes only USD16 million and Benin, USD4 million, adding up to the Naira equivalent of about N1.2bn”.

He said: “It is most disappointing that sensationalism has dominated the thinking and ethos of institutions that citizens look up to with trust, confidence and reliability.

“Apart from the fact that the figure quoted is far from accurate, out-dated and therefore not reflective of the current reality, the overall cost of power generated and sold by Nigeria in the period covered by the report is not anywhere close to what was mentioned by the paper.

“The actual cost of electricity generated within the said timeframe (2018-2019) by all the electricity generation companies in Nigeria was about N1.2 trillion ($4 billion).

“Over 90% of the electricity generated was distributed and consumed by consumers across the 11 electricity distribution companies in the country.

“Power exported to Niger, Benin and Togo based on Multilateral Energy Sales Agreement with the Government of Nigeria is on the basis that they would not dam the waters that feed our major power plants in Kainji, Shiroro and Jebba.

“As of the last review in 2019, the amount of indebtedness to all three customers stood at $69 million, subsequent upon which several payments were made to NBET. Much of this has been repaid by the debtor nations.

“As of today, Niger owes only USD 16 million and Benin, USD 4 million, adding up to the Naira equivalent of about N1.2bn.

“The essence of said bilateral agreements, by which we give them power and they do not build dams on the River Niger means that Nigeria and her brotherly neighbours had avoided the unfolding situation of the Nile River between the sovereign states of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt”.