60th Independence: Nigeria facing problem of national unity, integration – Igali

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

A retired Permanent Secretary, Amb. Goodknows Igali has advocated enthronement of equity and fairness, fight against corruption and commitment to building institutions as some of the panacea to the challenges facing the country.
In his message on the 60th Independence anniversary, Igali who is also an author, said the country is still in the process of building viable institutions and much room for improvement still exists.

“Economically, we have grown to be Africa’s largest GDP.
He however noted that the growth in GDP is yet to percolate down to Nigerians. So balanced growth is elusive while poverty looms large, he said

According to him, “we still have the daunting problem of national unity and integration. Religion and ethnicism as well as electoral malpractices remain big challenges. Similarly, we are yet to wean ourselves from the ashes of military political instincts including over centralization of democratic institutions

He said “the way out is to rededicate to Rule of Law, rigorous Constitutional Review to reflect the original covenant of the founding fathers, enthronement of Equity and Fairness, fight against corruption and commitment to building institutions.”

