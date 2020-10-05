Schools resume in Imo today

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Following the closure of schools in Imo State for the past six months as a result of the Covid -19 pandemic,Governor Hope Uzodimma has given approval for the resumption of primary and secondary schools on Monday October 5, 2020 being today.

The state government however have a proviso that the resumption is will be subject to the adherence to the recommendations by the Committee responsible for ensuring that Covid-19 safety protocols headed by the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku.

It’s pertinent to inform that the state government decision to reopen the schools was reached at the State Executive Council Meeting held over the weekend and was presided over by Governor Uzodimma.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba who briefed the press immediately after the meeting also revealed that the Council has given approval for the State School system to be fully automated and digitalized so as to capture pupils and students enrollment; teachers, pupils and students personal data; payment of school fees; examination details and other relevant information concerning schools in the state.

The reason for automation, the Commissioner emphasized, is to make it easy for government, parents, teachers, students, pupils and the general public to access information on schools as well as data of anyone who passed through such schools.

Emelumba said that the Commissioner for Education will head the automation process.

The Commissioner however informed, regrettably, that the State Executive Council had received information that the planned warning strike by doctors in Imo State is not only politically motivated, but an intention to blackmail government.

He said that government has been making frantic efforts to sanitize the wrongs and rots in the payroll system where past administrations, civil and public servants have been found to be complicit.

Emelumba further disclosed that the state government has passionately appeared to the public not to be deceived by the planned doctors warning strike while urging the doctors especially their leaders, to reconsider their stand on the planned warning strike and think of amicable resolution through dialogue with the appropriate government officials.

On the security situation in the country and threats by Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) and some dissident groups threatening mayhems if their demand for ethnic sovereignty is not supported , the Commissioner noted that the Council assured that government has provided adequate securities for all Imo citizens at all times.