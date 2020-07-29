21.5 C
Abuja
New GOC tasks officers on efficient service delivery

(R-L) Major General Johnson Olu in a pleasant handshake with Major General Felix Agugo immediately after their official handover at the Headquarters of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The new General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Johnson Olu, has charged officers and soldiers under the Division to be more committed to duty for efficient service delivery.

Maj Gen. Olu who is also the Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, gave the charge during a handover event at the Headquarters of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt Barracks.

Major General Johnson Olu, until his appointment recently as the GOC 6 Division was the immediate past GOC 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos.

Olu who took over from Major General Felix Agugo thanked God for giving him the privilege to serve in 6 Division and also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai for giving him another opportunity to serve.

The GOC who further commended the out gone GOC for a job well in the Division, solicited for cooperation and commitment from commanders and troops of the Division to enable him succeed in this onerous task.

Maj Gen Olu is the 6th General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt since its operationalization in November 7, 2016.

Highlights of the event were the Signing of the Handing and Taking Over notes, Handing Over of the Command Flag by the Out gone GOC to the new GOC and Inspection of Farewell Quarter Guard.

The out gone GOC, Major General Agugo was posted to Lagos as the Corps Commander Signals.

