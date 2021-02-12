Associating President Buhari with killer herdsmen a disservice to Nigeria – Northern Christian youths

The Northern Christian Youth Forum (NCYF) has frowned at some section of Nigerians linking President Muhammadu Buhari with killer herdsmen in parts of the country.

Read the full statement below:

The Northern Christian Youth Forum receives calls by some segment of the country associating President Muhammadu Buhari with the activities of killer herdsmen in some parts of the country with absolute disbelief.

The allegations are most uncharitable and an indication that indeed there is more than meets the eye in the news making the round with regards to the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in parts of the country.

The Northern Christian Youth Forum as a body of youths of Northern extraction conversant with the happenings in the region wishes to emphasize that those associating President Muhammadu Buhari with acts of violence are ignorant and out to heat the polity unnecessarily with their diatribe which from all indication is despicable and a disservice to his noble efforts in putting Nigeria on the right track.

President Muhammadu Buhari from all indications cannot be associated with killer herdsmen in any form for the fact that it defeats common sense. It remains baffling that some individuals and associations would make such allegations in this age and time.

The Northern Christian Youths Forum from all our interactions and engagements is aware of the efforts of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in leading with the fear of God and how he has been fair to all concerned as the President of the country.

We wish to inform members of the unsuspecting general public that President Muhammadu is not the president of a religious group or an ethnic group, but the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and this much he has exhibited in his actions and inactions since he assumed leadership of the country.

The Northern Christian Youths Forums is alarmed that the slander campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari has assumed a dangerous dimension that requires sober reflection on how we got it wrong in the country.

This is on the heels that the various instruments of governance in Nigeria provide for checks and balances and there is no way such an anomaly can stand if at all it exists. We are tempted to state further that the allegation remains a figment of the imagination.

As a body that is conversant with the happenings in the country, we wish to state in unequivocal terms that this remains the handiwork of enemies of Nigeria that are desirous of an ethnoreligious war in the country by casting aspersion on the image of President Muhammadu Buhari and his commitment to a strong and united Nigeria for all Nigerians regardless of ethnic and religious affiliations.

We consequently wish to advise those at the forefront of this dishonourable campaign to discontinue forthwith and seek forgiveness from Nigerians for attempting to promote religious tension in the country.

It is our considered opinion that what should preoccupy our minds is how to extend our support to the Muhammadu Buhari administration in delivering the dividends of democracy towards achieving sustainable growth and development in this critical point of our existence as a country.

It suffices to add that since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed leadership of the country he has through his actions displayed that he belongs to nobody and belongs to everybody and as such it behoves on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to extend support to the efforts at making Nigeria great for all of us.

The Northern Christian Youth Forum is aware that the plot to assassinate the character of President Muhammadu Buhari is real and as such wishes to inform the generality of Nigerians to be circumspect with the activities of individuals and groups hiding under various nomenclatures to perpetrate evil in the country.

It remains a statement of the fact that those at the forefront of this campaign are not happy with the gains recorded in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy and as such, they have been vehement in their resolve to make the country ungovernable because it is no longer business as usual in the conduct of government business.

The position of the Northern Christian Youth Forum is hinged on facts on the ground and we consequently encourage Nigerians from all walks of life to continue to disregard the diatribe against the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

There is no doubt with regards to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that all acts of crime and criminalities are adequately addressed using the instrument of the law and in conformity with the relevant constitutional provisions.

The Northern Christian Youth Forum is using the occasion of this press conference to pledge our continued support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the various reforms introduced that have been impactful and beneficial to all sectors of the economy.

Nigerians must also do well to ensure that they continue to support the president by ensuring that acts of religious and ethnic incitement are vehemently rejected in the interest of peace and tranquillity.

Nigeria belongs to all and as such it behoves all of us to see the progress of Nigeria as a collective concern as we march towards sustainable growth and development. We must not succumb to cheap blackmail and character assassination from any quarters.

Thank you all and may God continue to bless us all.

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.