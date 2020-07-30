FG announces dates for common entrance, NECO, NABTEB exams, others

By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Government has announced dates for the commencement of this year’s national examinations in the country.

The government which had on Monday disclosed that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will take-off on the 17th of August, 2020, said the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) will begin 5th October, 2020.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday and signed by Mr Ben Goong, a director of Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, said the National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Government Colleges is scheduled for 17th October, 2020.

The statement said the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, gave the comprehensive schedule for the exams, after a series of meetings with heads of examination bodies in the country.

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC-SSCE) will start on the 17th of August, 2020 while the National Business and Technical Examination Board, (NABTEB) examinations will start on the 21st September and end by 15th October, 2020.

“Other details of the schedule indicate that the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for SS3, conducted by NECO will start on the 5th of October and end on 18th of November, 2020.

“The Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO, will start on the 24th of August and end on the 7th of September, 2020.

“Furthermore, the National Common Entrance Examination, (NCEE) which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations i.e. on Saturday, 17th October, 2020,” the statement said.

The minister further revealed that ongoing registration for the NECO SSCE will now end on the 10th of September, 2020.

The statement further indicated that the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, (NBAIS) examination will commence on Wednesday, 23rd September and end by 17th October, 2020.

Nwajiuba, therefore directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables within the next seven days.

On the one -day national common entrance exam into Federal Government Colleges, the statement said it is compulsory for parents and pupils to wear face masks while also carrying along with them, alcohol-based sanitizers.