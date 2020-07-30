28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

256 Nigerian evacuees from Morocco, Niger Republic arrived…

Eid-el Kabir : Reps minority caucus call for…

PHOTO NEWS

Laws of economics bring foreign capital closer to…

Big data employed by SW China’s Guiyang to…

A review of Beijing’s efforts to fight second…

$2.5bn stolen crude: Frank accuses Buhari of silence

Captain Hosa: When A Humble Man Is Persecuted…

Eid Ul Ad-ha: Lessons From The Life of…

Rivers APC crisis: Court strikes out contempt suit…

Education

FG announces dates for common entrance, NECO, NABTEB exams, others

By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Government has announced dates for the commencement of this year’s national examinations in the country.

The government which had on Monday disclosed that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will take-off on the 17th of August, 2020, said the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) will begin 5th October, 2020.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday and signed by Mr Ben Goong, a director of Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, said the National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Government Colleges is scheduled for 17th October, 2020.

The statement said the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, gave the comprehensive schedule for the exams, after a series of meetings with heads of examination bodies in the country.

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC-SSCE) will start on the 17th of August, 2020 while the National Business and Technical Examination Board, (NABTEB) examinations will start on the 21st September and end by 15th October, 2020.

“Other details of the schedule indicate that the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for SS3, conducted by NECO will start on the 5th of October and end on 18th of November, 2020.

“The Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO, will start on the 24th of August and end on the 7th of September, 2020.

“Furthermore, the National Common Entrance Examination, (NCEE) which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations i.e. on Saturday, 17th October, 2020,” the statement said.

The minister further revealed that ongoing registration for the NECO SSCE will now end on the 10th of September, 2020.

The statement further indicated that the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, (NBAIS) examination will commence on Wednesday, 23rd September and end by 17th October, 2020.

Nwajiuba, therefore directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables within the next seven days.

On the one -day national common entrance exam into Federal Government Colleges, the statement said it is compulsory for parents and pupils to wear face masks while also carrying along with them, alcohol-based sanitizers.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NECO warns of dire consequence over unapproved fee

Editor

Coronavirus: Abia Varsity, others to get N10m for online lecture

Editor

Federal University Birnin-Kebbi matriculates 1,305 students

Editor

NANS berates Philip Shuaibu over Edo’s political crisis

Editor

NOUN postpones convocation over fear of coronavirus

Editor

Foundation tasks CAN on fight against sexual abuse

Editor

Focus more on solving societal problems, TETFund tells researchers

Editor

Governing council absolves MOUAU VC of sexual abuse

Editor

Minister warns against illegal admission as 350,000 sit for mock UTME

Editor

Why we approved N250m loan for UniJos printing press- VC

Editor

NECO warns of dire consequence over unapproved fee

Editor

Governing council absolves MOUAU’s VC of sexual abuse allegation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More