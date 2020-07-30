21.5 C
Abuja
News

Sallah: Nasarawa police command deploy over 5000 personnel,assures of safety

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

The authorities of the Nasarawa state police command,has said it has deployed 5,339 security operatives and surveillance personnel across the state.

This, the commissioner of police ,Mr Bola Longe, in a statement signed by the command spokesman, ASP Nansel Ramham on behalf of the CP made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The commissioner of police enjoined the good people of Nasarawa State to use the Eid el Kabir period to offer prayers for the peace and stability of the State and the country at large.

He assured that the Command has put in place adequate security in the State by deploying Five thousand, three hundred and thirty nine (5,339)Police personnel and operatives of “Operation Puff-Adder” mobilized to neutralize any antics of the criminal elements in the State.

Consequently,the CP added that Patrol teams have been well deployed across the State

According to him “Further raids on troubled spots will be intensified and enhanced surveillance both in the towns and on the highways will be carried out in conjunction with Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) personnel.

“That is not all, undercover Police officers have also been mobilized to cover all the highways, recreation centers and other Public places, with a view to ensure safety and hitch free celebration in the State” He stated.

While wishing the general public a Happy Eid el Kabir celebration the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe urged the people of the State to be law abiding in all their engagements.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

