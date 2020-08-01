27 C
Attack on gov. Zulum: Reps caucus restates call for sack of service chiefs

By Gift Chapi- Odekina

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has again called for the sack of service chiefs following the recent attack on the convoy of the Governor of Borno state, Baba Gana Zulum by suspected bandits.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Friday urged the presidency to implement the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly asking president Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs.

Rep. Elumelu in the statement also noted that the attack on the state governor and other dastardly activities of the insurgents in various parts of the nation have further reinforced the urgent need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to handle the nations security architecture

According to Elumelu, “the worsening security situation in the country under the current Service Chiefs has reached a unbearable state to the extent that insurgents have the temerity to attack an armed convoy of a state governor.

“This is more so with the insistence by Governor Zulum of compromising of security system in the area, allegedly creating opening to the attack; a position that validates the call for immediate reorganizing of the nation’s security architecture.

“The entire nation is distressed by the incessant mindless killing of our citizens and pillaging of defenseless communities by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, which have brought indescribable agony, anguish and torment to innocent Nigerians.

“We the opposition lawmakers hereby in the strongest terms restates the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to honor the resolution of the National Assembly and immediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the security challenges confronting our nation.

