NIDOE partners Open University on COVID-19 awareness

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, Europe (NIDOE) says it will partner the Sub Saharan Open University (SSOU) and World Hope Youth Mentors (WHY-MENTORS), North Carolina to strengthen awareness on COVID-19 in Nigeria.

A statement from NIDOE, on Thursday jointly signed by Vire Komolafe, the General Secretary, Kenneth Gbandi, the Chairman and Fidel Wilson, the Public Relations Officer, said the campaign would be implemented under NIDSAFE Initiative.

The statement said the initiative would focus on youths in Nigeria and for good communication in times of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the program is expected to reach more than 4,000,000 Nigerians via the youths to provide answers to frequently asked questions on COVID-19.

“Answers will be provided for question like how to disinfect food, What care should be taken with a person with disabilities and the elderly and if masks can be reused.

“All these questions will be answered on the social media broadcasts and this will be in addition to provision of protective kits like facemasks and sanitizers for frontline Youths/healthcare workers,” it said.

The statement said the objectives of NIDSAFE Initiative in Nigeria was to help Nigerian youths to understand the origin and terminology for COVID-19.

It said the initiative would help youths to describe mode of spread of coronavirus and also, provide an understanding on how to limit its spread in communities.

“It will describe the clinical presentation and progression of the disease, provide understanding on the principles of managing people with COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the pandemic in hospitals,” the statement added.

