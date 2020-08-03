21.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigeria do not fit in our revalued model…

AAC Says INEC Didn’t Replace Name Of Its…

Republican renomination of Trump to be held in…

“Why Nigeria will not cede its sovereignty to…

CSOs accuse Global Fund for melding in grant…

Alleged rape: Commercial driver insist police arrest widow…

2023: Group shortlists Obi, Onu, Soludo, Ugwuanyi for…

PDP suspends Afegbua over anti-party activities

Coalition writes Buhari, lists 14 corruption cases against…

Nigeria must beware of Chinese debts-trap diplomacy

Politics

AAC Says INEC Didn’t Replace Name Of Its Candidate For Ondo Guber

The leadership of the African Action Congress (AAC) has said the name of its deputy governorship candidate for the  Ondo gubernatorial election, published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week is the authentic name submitted to the Commission by the party.

The AAC in a statement by its national chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa was reacting to claims in some section of the media that the Commission substituted the name of its deputy governorship candidate with an unknown one.

But Nzenwa clarified that the names of the candidates published by INEC were the ones submitted by the party to the Commission as empowered by the party’s Constitution and Electoral Act 2010(As Amended). 

He said, “The party wishes to make it clear that the party’s leadership through its National Headquarter submitted names of its candidates to the Commission. 

“It’s within powers of the party’s chairman and its leadership to exercise this task as it has nothing to do with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC or any other stakeholder for that matter.” 

He therefore enjoined party faithful to remain calm, Law-abiding and continue to work for the upliftment of the party, saying the the task ahead require greater commitment. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Yoruba Coalition group renews anti Amotekun fight

Editor

Deregistration: 18 parties set up IPAC interim committee

Editor

Sen. Nnamani, Gov. Bello head APC reconciliation Committee for Edo, Ondo

Editor

How protests may shape Supreme Court review of Imo and Bayelsa judgments

Editor

Rivers: APC NWC knocks Amechi, recognises Aguma as state chairman

Editor

COVID- 19: We need more stringent measures to curb spread of the deadly virus

Editor

Nabena takes over as APC acting National Publicity Secretary

Editor

Imo Police launches investigation into death AA senatorial candidate

Editor

Ndigbo In APC, Announce Members Of Lagos State Executive Committee

Editor

PDP knocks Buhari over comment on Boko Haram killings

Editor

COVID 19: Why govt, individuals must work in synergy, by Lukman, PGF DG

Editor

Abia APGA raises alarm over plot by desperate politicians to implicate Rep member on murder case

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More