Respite for Gov. Uzodimma as Imo APC factions collapse structure

…Pass vote of confidence on governor, others

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Peace may be gradually returning to the Imo state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the members of the three main factions of the party in the state have decided to sheath their swords and collapse into one united political family

Imo APC has been riddled with crisis since the last governorship election where the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma was finally declared winner by the Supreme Court. The crisis led to the emergence of the major faction, the Coalition Group, Camp Hope and Agburu group, led by former Governor Rochas Okorocha

But the state APC stakeholders after a meeting in Abuja, passed a vote of confidence on the governor and leader of the party in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

They also passed vote of confidence on the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu for their sterling performances.

Speaking to journalist at the end of their meeting, the former deputy governor, Prince Madumere called on all APC members that left the party as a result of the crisis and want to come back to so, stressing that the party the factions have now collapsed into one strong structure with the governor as its leader

Some of the stakeholders who were at the press briefing in Abuja led by the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere included: Sen. Osita Izunaso, Imo APC Caretaker Chairman, Prince Marcus Nlemigbo, Princess Gloria Akobundu, Hon. Princess Mirian Onuoha, Hon. Goodluck Opia, Hon. Donatus Ozoemena, Hon. Austin Chukwukere and former APC National Organizing Secretary, Chief Emma Ibediro.

Others were: Chief Tony Chukwu, Hon. Longers Anyanwu, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo, former Secretary to State Government, George Ezenna former governorship aspirant, Chima Anozie, Prince Henry Okafor, Frank Ibezim, Mr. Ifeanyi Ararume Jnr, Hon. Dominic Obi, Chief Eze Okoro, Dr. Charles Onuoha and Prince Ezennia Ogbuehi

Madumere, who read the speech onbehalf of the stakeholder said, “we are here to pass a vote of absolute confidence on Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of lmo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the leader of the party in the state and the only APC Governor in the South-East and the South-South. We are satisfied with the developmental agenda of the Governor represented in his 3Rs Agenda (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery).

“We urge all Imo state Citizens to support the Governor in his stride to achieve the set agenda.

“We equally pass a vote of confidence on the Hon. Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu for their sterling performance so far

“We also recognize the leadership of the Prince Marcel Nlemigbo -led APC caretaker committee which was constituted after the dissolution of the Imo State APC party executive committee, Local Government and Ward Executives Committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) on the 18th of December, 2018 which is further supported by the recent court ruling with Suit No: FCT/HC/BW/CV/103/2018 and Motion No: FCT/HC/M/3025/2019, delivered on the 16th of July 2020.”

Further, Madumere, who also called on members to discontinue all legal actions against the party as recommended by the last NEC meeting, said, “We urge our brothers and sisters who recently returned to the party after seeking electoral fortunes on other party platforms to queue behind the leadership of the party. We urge such persons to re-register at their various wards as the party has enough room to admit them.”