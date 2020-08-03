UniAbuja wages war against COVID-19, distributes face masks, sanitizers

By Felix Khanoba

Determined to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has distributed over 2,000 face masks and hand sanitizers to staff of the institution.

The University said it is also enforcing its ‘No Mask, No Entry’ order and regular washing of hands, stressing that henceforth no staff, student or visitor would be allowed into the campuses if they fail to comply.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Dr Habib Yakoob, the University’s Head of Information, said the items were distributed through UniAbuja’s COVID -19 Committee.

The Committee was set up by the Vice- Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah in April 2020 to ensure, among other responsibilities, that the University is free of the COVID-19.

Beneficiaries of the items include staff in Registry, Bursary, Student Affairs, Physical Planning and Development and all the faculties of the University, the statement said.

Chairman of the Committee, Professor Abubakar Jamda, said since COVID-19 remained active and spreading, it was necessary to continue to encourage staff to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The Management of the University headed by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah is determined to ensure that we do whatever we can to reduce the spread of this disease into the University community.

“So far we are grateful to God that we have been alive to our responsibility in keeping the University safe from COVID -19. However, to make it easy for our staff to adhere to the guidelines for protection against COVID-19, we have to keep encouraging and supporting them.

“That is why the University is making these items available, so that you don’t say you don’t have a face mask that’s why you are not using one, or that you do not have a hand sanitizer that’s why you leave your hands unwashed,” Jamda was quoted to have said.

The Committee boss also said aside from distributing the COVID-19 prevention materials, the team had also been involved in risk communication and community engagement, adding that “because we believe that once people are fully aware of the danger this disease poses to them and their loved ones, they will take necessary precaution.”

He added that the University was taking all these measures in preparation for full resumption of academic activities whenever the Federal Government considered universities safe for reopening.