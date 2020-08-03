WAEC extends registration date for private candidates

By Felix Khanoba

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it has extended the registration date for its 2020-second series West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The closing date of registration for the exam, popularly known as General Certificate Examination (GCE), was initially scheduled for 31 July, 2020 after its commencement on 10 June, 2020.

A tweet on WAEC’s Twitter handle- @waecnigeria , which conveyed the new closing date for registration, did not, however, give reason for the extension of the closing date.

“This is to inform intending candidates of WASSCE, 2020-Second Series that the closing date of registration for the examination has been extended to Friday August 28, 2020,” the exam body tweeted.

This year’s WASSCE for school-based candidates will commence on 17 August, 2020.

Meanwhile, the registration period for this year’s school-based National Examination Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will elapse 10th of September, 2020.

“Registration for the NECO (SSCE), which is on-going, will end on the 10th of September, 2020 and there shall be no extension for the registration whatsoever.

NECO will start on 5th October and end on 18 November, 2020,” a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja, said.