Buhari convenes security council meeting over insecurity

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday convened a meeting of the Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to help tackle issues of insecurity in the country.

In attendance are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others are the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also present are the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of National, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i; and the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

Some of the Ministers are the Attorney-General of the Federation; and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi; and the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

