Metro

Father of three commits suicide in Nsukka

The deceased, Mr. Emmanuel Eze.

From Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

Father of three children, Mr. Emmanuel Eze, on Sunday night, committed suicide at an uncompleted building in Umudiaka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The deceased who hails from Eha-Alumona, a nearby community, also in the same local government, but resides with his family at Umudiaka, reportedly had domestic fracas with his immediate family on Sunday morning over a yet-to-be-identified matter.

Residents who pleaded for anonymity said the late Mr. Eze would have strangled his younger sister were it not for the intervention of some people from the neighbourhood who rushed to his house when his wife, identified as Mary, raised an alarm, while he attacked the girl.

“He strangled his younger sister to the point that blood was already coming out from her ears and nostrils.
“He equally kept a pestle by his side, probably to finish her off. However, given the intervention of some persons in the neighbourhood who rushed to the scene, the girl was rescued.
“She is now hospitalized at the Divine Mercy Hospital in Nsukka Metropolis,” eyewitnesses said.

Another source said that the deceased may have considered taking his own life for the fear that his younger sister might die from the injuries she sustained when he attacked her.
Residents who identified the deceased, hanging on a rope tied to bamboo scaffolding at the uncompleted building, said the is one of the revenue collectors for the local government at a livestock market, in Ikpa, one of the rural communities nearby.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, who also confirmed the incident, said police officers at the Nsukka Urban Police Division have moved to the scene and are currently handling the situation.

He added that thorough investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances that could have led to the act.

