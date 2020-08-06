20 C
Abuja
FUTA suspends student that hacked Premium Times’ website

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), has handed indefinite suspension on a final year student of the Department of Food Science and Technology, Afolabi Emmanuel, for hacking the website of an online news media, the Premium Times, an act that constitutes misconduct and misuse of University IT infrastructure.

A statement by Adegbenro Adebanjo, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications on Wednesday said the suspension is contained in a letter dated August 5, 2020.

In the letter, the University stated that it “received a complaint from Premium Times about a Denial of Service (DOS), attack on its website between 28th and 29th February 2020, through a concerted vulnerability scanning by a person using IT infrastructure of the University.

“Following the complaint, the University management initiated an investigation and it was discovered that Emmanuel carried out the alleged act of misconduct, using the log in credentials of two members of staff, without authorization, to perpetrate the act.”

The Notification of Indefinite Suspension letter addressed to Emmanuel and his sponsors reads in part: “In the extant Student’s Handbook of Information, your action is a misconduct to abuse the use of University IT Infrastructure.

“While still putting in place an arrangement to give you an opportunity to explain yourself, you are hereby placed on an indefinite suspension retroactively from 18th March, 2020.”

“In effect Emmanuel should not be found anywhere in or near the precincts of the Federal University throughout the period of his indefinite suspension.

“The University deplores such behavior and reiterates that it will continue to visit such aberrant act with the full weight of the rules and regulations governing Students behavior and conduct off and on the campus.

“For the avoidance of doubt only students who are worthy in learning and character can lay claim to and be addressed as FUTA students,” the University stated.

