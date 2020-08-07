2023: It’s President of Igbo extraction or Biafra – Dr. Nwodo

From Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has insisted for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 in the spirit of unity, fairness and equity.

This according to him will balance the rotational arrangement of power shift between the North and South.

He pointed out that the Igbos have been terribly marginalized since the end of the civil war and persecuted for having fought for freedom.

Nwodo said that anybody who loves Nigeria and wishes the country well will go for Igbo presidency in the interest of unity, fairness and equity.

The former governor of Enugu state said it will be a total disaster not to allow the southeast to produce the president in 2023.

Nwodo said he agreed with Nnamdi Kanu on everything he says about the marginalisation of the Igbos.

Kanu, he said, more than anyone has put the marginalisation of Igbos on the international map.

He pointed out that more than 150 percent of Igbo elite will go with Nnamdi Kanu for Biafra if they are made to feel unwanted in Nigeria.

Nwodo recalled that the presidency was ceded to the Southwest following the June 12 annulment and the Yoruba agitation for Oduduwa republic.

He therefore called on the political class to ensure that 2023 presidency was zoned to Southeast since it is only the Igbos that will not marginalize any part of Nigeria for the simple reason that “we constitute the cement that holds the country together.”

The Igbos are the only tribe you find in every nook and cranny of Nigeria living and doing business peacefully and developing wherever they are staying as if it were their place, he concluded.