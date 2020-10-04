22 C
Education

Proprietors back Nasarawa Govt on review of academic calendar

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

Proprietors of private schools in Nasarawa State have thrown their weight behind the state government on the review of schools’ academic calendar.

The Nasarawa State chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), led by Hon. Boniface Iornumbe, said the decision of the government on commencement of academic activities in both private and public schools in the state is a welcome development that deserves commendation.

The NAPPS chairman, who lavished praises on Governor Sule Abdullahi’s led administration for the decision, thanked the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. (Mrs)Fatu Sabo for her tireless efforts in ensuring all academic institutions across the state are safe for reopening.

“We also commend our teaming members who despite the hard challenges of COVID- 19 were up and doing to ensure the pandemic is defeated,” he added.

The NAPPS chairman called on members of the association to do all necessary cleaning and ensure diligent compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the day to day administration of their schools .

The AUTHORITY reports that after satisfactory preparations for the reopening of schools in the state, the governor gave a directive that boarding students should resume on 4th October, 2020 while day students will return to school on Monday, 5th October, 2020.

The reviewed third term 2019/2020 academic calendar now runs from 5 October to 18 December, 2020.

