With Atiku, be prepared to lose again in 2023, Ohanaeze youths blasts PDP

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, has described the recent statement by the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, that the 2023 presidential ticket is open to all as an affront against Igbo.

The youth wing of the apex Igbo organisation said that the statement showed that PDP has no regards for Igbo.

OYC, which pointed out that the Igbo had been loyal to the PDP for the past 21 years, alleged plot by the PDP to deny Igbo the party’s presidential ticket come 2023.

OYC in a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, said “It will be an unimaginable mistake and mischievous decision to see Igbo unworthy to fly PDP presidential ticket in 2023.

“This development will surely attract severe sanctions against PDP in the 2023 election, as OYC will mobilise necessary actionable measures that will make the party lose their strongholds in Southeast in the future elections.

“Its cleverly designed and clearly seen to all that 2023 Igbo presidency project had been murdered in PDP, it’s obvious that the party doesn’t need Igbo votes in the future.

“Its sheer betrayal of trust and Igbo are not fools. We expect that in the near future, there will be inevitable mass exodus of Igbo from PDP to any Political Party that will guarantee the political aspirations and realisations of Igbo Presidency Project.”

OYC called on Ndigbo to take action through aggressive sanctions against any Igbo that accepts VP slot in exchange of 2023 Igbo Presidency.

