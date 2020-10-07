Globacom, Nigeria’s fully integrated telecommunications company is poised to add more value to schools and students with the introduction of a new service christened Glo Smart Learning Suite.

Glo Smart Learning Suite Adds Value to Schools, Students

The service was designed to facilitate learning in the educational institutions in the country.

A press statement issued by Globacom in Lagos said Glo Smart Learning Suite comprises Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Learning Management System (LMS) and facilitate teaching and learning as well as school management.

“The Glo Smart Learning Suite is a customisable platform which offers rich features including live classes, online tests and examinations, performance reporting, course registration and blended learning (Online/Offline).

The platform will be customised for schools with their specified look and feel (colors and logo) at zero cost to each school and help students whose educational institutions are shut due to COVID-19 pandemic to fulfill their educational needs”, Glo added.

The suite is suitable for students of public and private primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions, as well as working professionals who need to retool for better career prospect