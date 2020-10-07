26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage over husband’s refusal to…

Plateau govt begs 20 students in class as…

El’ Rufai appoints Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as new…

Ortom urges Nigerian govt to give advice on…

Kano exco approves establishment of five unity schools…

Kano govt partners with inland containers to boost…

Nasarawa@24 with Engr Sule excites pensioners, farmers, others

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new…

Ethiopian parliament votes to cut ties with Tigray…

News

Glo Smart Learning Suite adds value to schools, students

Globacom, Nigeria’s fully integrated telecommunications company is poised to add more value to schools and students with the introduction of a new service christened Glo Smart Learning Suite.

Glo Smart Learning Suite Adds Value to Schools, Students

The service was designed to facilitate learning in the educational institutions in the country.

A press statement issued by Globacom in Lagos said Glo Smart Learning Suite comprises Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Learning Management System (LMS) and facilitate teaching and learning as well as school management.

“The Glo Smart Learning Suite is a customisable platform which offers rich features including live classes, online tests and examinations, performance reporting, course registration and blended learning (Online/Offline).

The platform will be customised for schools with their specified look and feel (colors and logo) at zero cost to each school and help students whose educational institutions are shut due to COVID-19 pandemic to fulfill their educational needs”, Glo added.

The suite is suitable for students of public and private primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions, as well as working professionals who need to retool for better career prospect

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Primary School pupils demand for climate Justice

Editor

Fire Kills 14, Displaced 15,000 In IDP Camps, UN Calls For Decongestion

Editor

FG dole out death benefits to families of late military personnel

Editor

Plateau: Advocates condemn extension of appointed LG chairmen, urges Lalong to conduct polls

Editor

Kano NUJ Tasks Ganduje On Almajari Reforms

Editor

COVID-19: Gov Bello Bans Okada, Closes All Entry Points Into Kogi

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

AESID raises alarm over alleged sales of Ebonyi property in Lagos, demands probe

Editor

Aregbesola explains real mission of Chinese Medics

Editor

National Parks CG warns against butchering of endangered animal species

Editor

Obasanjo, Atiku midwifed Nigeria’s rot, Presidency, APC allege

Editor

Visible constituency projects in communities will end agitations – Abe

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More