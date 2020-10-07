26 C
Politics

Bayelsa bye elections Dickson not a threat, says Gombe governor

Chairman of the APC reconciliation and election committee for the Senatorial bye elections in Bayelsa State, Governor, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has boasted that the party will triumph over immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, at the Bayelsa West Senatorial district bye election, which is billed for October 31.

The governor, who however admitted that his committee would face an uphill task, assured that he would work towards the reconciliation of all aggrieved stakeholders in the state, to win the two elections

“I agree it is a very big task, but for me as a governor and as a loyal party member, I have the believe that nothing is impossible as far as election is concerned, as long as we are able to work together as a family and work towards the success of the party. I have the conviction that we shall deliver APC in both the senatorial elections coming up in Bayelsa state.

According to him, “Dickson is no threat, if not for some technical issues, APC would have been in government in Bayelsa state, not even when he was sitting as the governor.

” At this moment that we have galvanised our party, that we have reunited, that we have reconciled, we are just going to polish all the arrangement that our people have on ground down the ladder, so that we work together assiduously assured the success of the party. I guarantee you, we are going to bring those two senatorial seats to APC”
He blamed the former leadership if the APC for the party’s loss in the recently conducted governorship election in Edo state, stressing that the party gifted it’s sitting governor to the opposition

“not Edo, we had gone astray to the extent that we allowed a sitting governor to have slipped off, I think somewhere, someplace we faulted and we have made amendment and we shall overcome.

“Those differences that we had before are not there now, that is why this committee that is headed by Mai Mala Buni is making efforts to reconcile party members. And I know with what we did and what we are doing, we will overcome and we will see to the success of APC in the coming election

“The reconciliation committee is going to bring together all party members to make sure the spirit of give and take is there”

