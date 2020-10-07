26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage over husband’s refusal to…

Plateau govt begs 20 students in class as…

El’ Rufai appoints Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as new…

Ortom urges Nigerian govt to give advice on…

Kano exco approves establishment of five unity schools…

Kano govt partners with inland containers to boost…

Nasarawa@24 with Engr Sule excites pensioners, farmers, others

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new…

Ethiopian parliament votes to cut ties with Tigray…

News

Plateau killings: 2 monarchs, 10 residents killed in two weeks

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday night attacked and killed a traditional ruler, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon and five other residents in Wereng village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It would be recalled that the attack is coming barely two weeks after a traditional ruler, Da Bulus Chuwang Janka, the Acting Gwom Rwey of Foron District, was killed in his residence at Rasat, Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state by unknown persons.

It would also be recalled that 12 days ago, 5 people were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in K/Vom community of Vwang District in Jos South Local Government Area of the State.

Confirming the incident, Member Representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong, said the attack took place on Monday night by suspected fulani herdsmen while the villagers were asleep.

Dantong disclosed that three persons were injured during the attack who are currently receiving treatment at Vom Christian Hospital.

The Lawmaker condemned the attack and described it as “barbaric”.

He urged security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested.

He expressed sadness that his constituents are persistently being killed by unknown gunmen, insisting that Riyom has suffered attacks since 2001.

Investigation reveals that the deceased traditional ruler, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon is the Acting Village Head of Wereng, who was awaiting coronation.

Meantime, the Spokesman, of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ogaba, who also confirmed the Monday night attack, said the Commissioner Police in the State has deployed more security to the village.

Ogaba added that investigation is ongoing to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are arrested.

It would further be recalled that last week, the Senator Representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Istifanus Gyang, had at plenary raised a red flag on the targeted assassination of traditional rulers in Plateau State and particularly the recent two being from his Senatorial Zone.

Gyang had reeled out about ten traditional rulers that were gruesomely murdered in their domain in Plateau State, and made a case for security to be tightened around traditional rulers, to ensure that the increasing threat to their safety is averted.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Edo/Ondo Polls: UK visa restrictions will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy – NCF

Editor

Kogi Sources for $100 million Loan for Socio- Econs. Dev

Editor

Abba Kyari’s death a loss to Nigeria, APC governors mourn

Editor

Alleged reach of order: Arrest Oshiomhole now, Edo govt petitions IGP, DSS

Editor

Makinde yet to appoint Governing Council bosses for Ibadan Poly, Emmanuel Alayande College of Education- Media Aide

Editor

Edo Election: Stay on path of progress, group tells INEC, others

Editor

Suspended NSITF MD accuses Ngige of taking over agency’s management duties

Editor

Military airstrikes kill several terrorists in 3 locations in Borno State

Editor

Suspended Anambra monarchs meet Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Editor

Re: *Furious Borno governor accuses soldiers of extortion*

Editor

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyema commend IHRC Nigeria

Editor

Driver in shock as conductor escapes with loaded bus

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More