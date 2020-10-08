31 C
Buhari congratulates new Emir of Zazzau

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and advised him to be the leader of all.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, President Buhari said in a message to the new Emir: “I congratulate you on making history by becoming the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years. You deserve the appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.”

According to the President, “while you bask in the glory of the moment, I want you to be the leader to all and treat all your people fairly in the performance of your duties.”

“This is a challenging moment and therefore, I want you to use this opportunity to unite all members of the ruling houses for the interest of your people.

“May Allah grant you wisdom and guidance in the discharge of this responsibility.”

