Gunmen abduct UniLafia lecturer, ask for N30m ransom

From Francis Nansak ,Lafia

A senior lecturer with the Department of Political Science, Federal University of Lafia, Chief Clement Uhembe, was on Tuesday night kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his residence in Lafia.

The victim who was also the immediate past commissioner for higher education in Nasarawa state, was alleged to have been taken away by his abductors at about 8pm as they are demanding a ransom of not less than N30 million for his release.

The gunmen, armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the residence of the former commissioner.

The wife of the victim, Mrs. Amarya Uhembe told journalists that the abductors, numbering about 10, invaded their residence and broke into one of their apartments where her husband was resting after returning from work and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“They (gunmen) came at about 8:30pm and started knocking forcefully at the door while my husband was in the inner room. I moved close to the door to see who was knocking only to discover that they were heavily armed men

“When I noticed that they were armed men, I quickly tried to close the door, shouting for help before my husband came to join me in the struggle to close the door, even as they were dragging to force themselves into the parlour, “she narrated.

According to her: “My husband rushed to the door and we succeeded in closing it but the gunmen kept pushing until they succeeded in using some objects to break the doors and wall to gain entrance.”

She revealed that the gunmen later allowed her husband access to his mobile phone to communicate the family about their demand for the sum of N30 million ransom.

The Nasarawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, in a phone conversation confirmed the incident, adding that the command has mobilised it operatives to rescue the former commissioner unhurt.

