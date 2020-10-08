Speaker extols executive, legislature relationship in Enugu

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu

The Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi, representing Enugu East(urban) in has described the relationship between the current administration in Enugu state led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the state house of assembly under his watch as very cordial, and working harmoniously to facilitate socio economic and infrastructural development of Enugu state in every strata.

Hon Ubosi gave the commendation in his speech during the foundation laying ceremony of the state house of assembly auxiliary office complex performed by Governor Ugwuanyi, on Monday, October 5.

Hon Ubosi who is holding portfolio as the state assembly speaker concurrently for a second term commended Governor Ugwuanyi for equally attending to the infrastructural deficit of the state assembly such as re-roofing of the building, furnishing of the hallowed chamber including the installation of digital microphone, landscaping, remodelling of the entrance gate and rehabilitation of the access road, among others.

The Speaker said that the governor’s intervention has guaranteed a conducive environment for them to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

He stated that the edifice is of international standard and will enhance their service delivery to the public, when completed, stressing that “the Enugu State House of Assembly will not take this kind gesture by His Excellency for granted.”

Speaking, Governor Ugwuanyi said his administration undertook the task of renovating the Enugu state house of assembly, which originally was the defunct Eastern house of assembly to present was to ensure that the state parliament was well equipped and motivated for efficient delivery of its legislative mandate in a conducive working atmosphere.

He said his administration has equally made concerted efforts in providing the needed infrastructure for the State Judiciary in keeping with its avowed commitment to development of state public institutions, Gov. Ugwuanyi pointed out that it undertook extensive renovation of the State Judiciary Headquarters complex; construction of one new High Court, 11 Magistrate Courts, two Open Registries, permanent site of the State Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters, and thirty-four model Customary Courts, two in each Local Government Area.

The governor further disclosed that his administration also provided soundproofed generators for the High Courts as well as Judges’ residences, among others.

“Our administration certainly respects the interdependence of the three arms of government. The other sectors of governance have also enjoyed significant boost in their infrastructure,” he said.

“The Enugu State Parliament/Legislative Complex succinctly tells the Enugu story. Enugu became capital of Eastern Region after Nigeria’s independence in 1960 (1960-1967), East Central State (1967-1976), old Anambra State (1976-1991), old Enugu State (1991-1996) and new Enugu State (1996 till date).

“The old Eastern Nigerian Parliament Building, located in the State Secretariat, gave way to the present Enugu State Parliament Building following the construction of the latter which commenced in 1963 in response to increasing number of Legislators beyond the Chamber capacity of the former. Ever since it came into use, it has housed the state level parliament through a succession of territorial adjustments as mentioned above,” the governor explained.