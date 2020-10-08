31 C
Teacher’s scheme recruitment: UBEC postpones screening test, issues new directive to candidates

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has confirmed the postponement of the screening test for candidates who applied for the Federal Teachers’ Scheme (FTS) in September.

UBEC’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Ossom Ossom, announced the postponement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the test, which was scheduled for Oct. 10, had been postponed until a later date, which would be communicated to candidates in due course.

Ossom advised candidates to visit their State Universal Education Boards (SUBEBs) for the names of shortlisted candidates, from Oct. 12.

NAN reports that UBEC had in September, opened its online application portal for interested candidates to apply for recruitment into the scheme.

FTS is a two-year intervention programme, established by the Federal Government in 2006.

It is aimed at assisting states in addressing teachers’ shortage at the basic education level.

