23.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Rivers serial killer sentence to death by hanging

Former Imo governor, Ohakin, denies Police charge report

Ondo Election: Come Out And Vote Candidate Of Your…

Ondo Guber: We Are Ready To Re-enact Edo…

Nigerian military continues successful onslaught against criminals across…

CAS assess combat readiness of North-West personnel

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker meets INEC in Guinea over…

Maina gives conditions to face trial

Nigeria at 60: The journey since the 3rd…

China strengthens financial support to stimulate real economy

News

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker meets INEC in Guinea over polls

By John Okeke

The ECOWAS Parliamentary delegation, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis met with the leadership of Guinea’s Independent National Elections Commission (INEC), where the efforts put in place by the Commission to ensure a free, fair and transparent presidential election were lauded by the delegation.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Parliament, Speaker Sidie M. Tunis who is at the driver’s seat of the week-long Parliamentary diplomacy mission to the Republic, at the meeting with Mr. Kabinet Cisse, the Chairman of Guinea’s INEC and other Members of the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, extolled the electoral processes devised by the election umpire for the conduct of the up-coming presidential election on 18 October, 2020.

Moreover, Speaker Tunis echoed Parliament’s over-arching goals to include the facilitation of technical support to the people of Guinea in the lead up to the elections, while maintaining Parliament’s neutrality and respect for the Constitution of the Republic.

He also affirmed that the process of cleaning up the voter register was a major boost to the Commission’s level of preparedness for a free and fair election and admonished that the Commissioners maintained their neutrality at all times.

In addition, the head of the regional legislative body disclosed that the ECOWAS Parliament is poised to send a team of fifteen-Member Parliamentary Observers to join the larger team of the ECOWAS Observer Mission accredited to observe the Presidential election in the Republic.

Speaker Tunis also called on all stakeholders and citizens to be law abiding as he wished the people of Guinea a peaceful election.
Guinea’s presidential election is scheduled to hold on 18 October, 2020 with twelve candidates listed by Guinea’s INEC as cleared to contest for the presidency, including the incumbent, President Alpha Conde.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Flood: Gov Badaru orders evacuation of victims in Jigawa as death toll rises to 40

Editor

NYSC punishes 72 corps members in Kano

Editor

NDDC Spending: Group slams Senate, says House yet to submit report on public hearing

Editor

Anambra South: YPP Petition FCT High Court Judge to NJC

Editor

Kano Child Smiles As Ganduje Pushes To Pass Child Right Act Into Law

Editor

Crisis looms in Bauchi APC as party chairman gets suspension

Editor

Nigeria not ready for international flights yet – Sirika

Editor

Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, dies at 84

Editor

Nigeria@60: Time to unlock agric sector’s potentials, says NYFN

Editor

COVID-19: Rivers Lawmaker, Nnam-Obi, donates relief materials to community

Editor

ECOWAS PARLIAMENT: 5TH Legislature to be sworn-in first quarter of 2020

Editor

Nsukka boils over Enugu state Council election

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More