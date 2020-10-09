23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Maina gives conditions to face trial

Nigeria at 60: The journey since the 3rd…

China strengthens financial support to stimulate real economy

Xinjiang to promote high-quality development for improving livelihood

Court invites Tinubu over controversial Alpha Beta dispute

China achieves remarkable progress in livelihood improvement

Police rescue female lawyer, one other in Rivers

ALGON fires it’s Deputy National President, appoints Serikin…

Air Component Operation THUNDER STRIKE kill scores of…

Reps ban armed security details during budget defence

News

Ganduje Trains Social Media Handlers On Effective Dissemination Of Information

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba has said that the state government has concluded plans to train social media users on effective and accurate dissemination of information.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this while receiving members of Kano state Social Media Handlers in his office on Thursday.

The Commissioner pointed out that the major difference between conventional and social media information dissemination remains adequate training because most of the social media users do not have training on writing and news reporting skills.

He added that, “government would do everything possible to ensure that they were involved in the scheme of things by considering their members in strategic government positions in view of their contributions in publicizing government activities in the state.”

Malam Garba urged them to be posting online government’s programmes and achievements so as to be informing the public on its developmental projects.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs, Alhaji Fa’izu Alfindiki commended the members for collaborating with the state ministry of Information and charged them to be proactive in protecting the good image of the government.

Earlier, the acting chairman of the state Social Media, Alhaji Tijjani Sani Amasco requested the state government to organize a training programme for their members on writing skills for them to be more effective in informationa dissemination techniques.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Catholic priest slumps, dies officiating Mass in Rivers

Editor

COVID-19: Germany bans gathering of more than two people

Editor

IPCR takes sensitization campaign to Katsina

Editor

Ede Ekpeji Assumes Duty as new Commissioner of Police for Kogi

Editor

NDDC Probe: Experts Call For Prosecution Of Culprits

Editor

Alledge N1.2bn fraud: Ex INEC chair Maurice Iwu seeks case transfer to Abuja

Editor

Zamfara: PDP intimidating Supreme Court, APC alleges

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Reps to resume plenary Tuesday inspite of covid-19

Editor

COVID-19: UNICEF/NOA collaborate on sensitisation of Ebonyi residents

Editor

I’m unaware of Dakuku’s sack as DG NIMASA – Amaechi

Editor

FRSC, NDLEA recertify Peace Mass bus drivers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More