Ganduje Trains Social Media Handlers On Effective Dissemination Of Information

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba has said that the state government has concluded plans to train social media users on effective and accurate dissemination of information.

The Commissioner pointed out that the major difference between conventional and social media information dissemination remains adequate training because most of the social media users do not have training on writing and news reporting skills.

He added that, “government would do everything possible to ensure that they were involved in the scheme of things by considering their members in strategic government positions in view of their contributions in publicizing government activities in the state.”

Malam Garba urged them to be posting online government’s programmes and achievements so as to be informing the public on its developmental projects.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs, Alhaji Fa’izu Alfindiki commended the members for collaborating with the state ministry of Information and charged them to be proactive in protecting the good image of the government.

Earlier, the acting chairman of the state Social Media, Alhaji Tijjani Sani Amasco requested the state government to organize a training programme for their members on writing skills for them to be more effective in informationa dissemination techniques.