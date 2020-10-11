Gunmen abduct 14 in Abuja, demand N100 million ransom

By Daniel Tyokua

Gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers have again abducted a former vice Chairman of Kuje Area council, Alhaji Mohammed Baba, two councilors representing Kwaku and Kabi wards of the council, Alhassan Afado and Moses Samson, along Kabbi road in the Federal Capital Territory.

A witness, Josiah Musa, in a telephone conversation, said the incident happened around 6:23 pm when they were returning from Kabbi village in a commuter hiace bus belonging to Revenue department of the council.

He explained that the victims were returning from a reception of the newly appointed Kuje Council LEA secretary, Yunusa Zakara, who organized reception reception for his appointment.

According to him, the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and flagged down the bus at gunpoint before they whisked them away into unknown destination.

Others Kidnapped include the special Adviser to the chairman of the council on Education, Jibrin Abubakar, former NULGE chairman of the council, Prince Ibrahim Abdullahi Kabbi, special assistant to the chairman on media and publicity, Nuhu Waziri, NULGE vice chairman of the council, Bala Dagbo, former councillor of Kwaku ward, Jibrin Zuna and two others whose names are yet to be ascertained.

Musa said’ “They actually went to rejoice with the newly appointed LEA secretary, Yunusa Zakara, who organized a reception at his Kabbi village, while on their way coming back to Kuje when the Kidnappers ambush and whisked away into the bush at gunpoint,” he said.

The chairman of the council, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, could not be reached for comment as his phone was switched off.

However, one of victim’s wife, told The AUTHORITY that the abductors are demanding one hundred million ransom before the release of the Kidnapped persons.

Similarly, suspected gunmen have also abducted a man, Nwaluo Victor and his son, Victor at Pegi community of the council last week.

A resident of the community, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the latest kidnap via telephone to our reporter yesterday, said the incident happened around 1:26 am.

He said the gunmen invaded the community amidst sporadic gun shot and invaded the victims before whisking away the victim and his son.

The chairman of Pegi community Development Association (PECDA) Adebigbite Taiwo, confirmed the latest kidnap incident to our reporter via telephone, saying “it was at about 1: 26 am when I started hearing sporadic gun shot around zone A area of the community, a residents alerted me that kidnappers have invaded the house of his relation and abducted his son and the in-law, ” he said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT police command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed the first kidnap incident, saying efforts are ongoing to ensure that the victims are rescued.

She said the command was not aware of the second kidnap incident in Pegi community, but said she will find out.

The AUTHORITY recall that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers last Wednesday opened fire on commercial vehicle and abducted a man and his son few meters away from Pegi community.