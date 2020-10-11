25 C
Politics

Plateau Senatorial Bye-Election: APC to flag off campaign Monday

By Agabus Pwanagba, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Committee of the forthcoming Plateau South Senatorial bye-election said it will flagoff its campaign activities Monday next week.

The Committee also said all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch free campaign; which include ensuring that all those attending either its rallies and town hall meetings among others wear facemask.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the Committee, Senator Victor Lar, while addressing journalists at the party’s State Secretariat in Jos.

Lar said, “As a responsible party, we are ensuring that all stakeholders that will attend any of our outlined activities which include rallies, Town hall meetings among others, much have their facemask.

“Secondly, arrangements have been made across all the six local government areas that make up to zone, to ensure adequate security all through our outlined activities.

According to him, “As from Monday 12th October, 2020, we will hit the ground running as we flag off our senatorial campaign of our candidate, Prof. Nora Daduut.

“We will go round the six local government areas in Plateau South and conduct town hall meetings and rallies and we will start with Wase LGA on the 12th October, while Langtang North, Langtang South, Mikang and Shendam will follow; and we will round up at Quaan Pan LGA with a town hall meeting.

The Chairman also said the Committee is working out a day for a fund raising dinner for its candidate.

On allege buying of voters cards, the Chairman said, “this is a punishable offence under the Electoral Act, if the PDP that is saying we are buying, then they should come out and prove it if they have evidence, rather than just raising false alarm”.

He however declared that the APC was confident of emerging victorious at the polls.

Our correspondent reports that, the bye-election coming up on the 31st October, 2020, was necessitated as a result of the demise of Senator Ignatius Langjan, in February, 2020.

