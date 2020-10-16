22 C
Abuja
Politics

Kano LG polls: NSCDC, NIS pledge to ensure hitch-free exercise

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Habu Abdu Tambuwal and the state Commandant of Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS), Mr Abdulrahman Salau have both pledged to support in providing adequate security during the forthcoming Local Government elections in Kano state.

The two security chiefs spoke at different times when the Chairman of Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka led his management team on a courtesy call on Thursday.

The NSCDC Commandant described synergy among security operatives as crucial to having credible, free and fair election.

He said the Command is ever ready to render helping hand to KANSIEC at any moment and promised to send signals to 44 Local Government Areas and three area offices under the command to intimate them on the preparations for the next year’s local governments polls.

In the same vein, the state Commandant of NIS assured KANSIEC of their readiness to give utmost support to the electoral body to achieve the desired objectives.

Addressing the two security chiefs in their respective Commands, KANSIEC chairman, professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka said the management of the commission made the visit to inform them about the Commission’s preparations to conduct local governments election on January 16, 2021 as the tenure of incumbent chairmen is expiring on the 12th of February next year.

Prof. Sheka urged them to give all needed support for the success of the forthcoming exercise.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

