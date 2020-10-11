25 C
Abuja
News

Police to replace SARS with another body

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

President Muhamadu Buhari on Sunday bowed to the public pressure and ordered dissolution of the special arm of the Nigeria Police Force, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The announcement by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, came after several days of protest across Nigerian cities demanding the scrapping of the body, which has seen some of the personnel engage in brutality and extra-judicial killings.

Meanwhile, the IGP has announced plans to replace the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad “in due course”.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, titled, ‘IGP Dissolves The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)’, states that the dissolution was in response to the yearnings of Nigerians.

The statement partly read, “The IGP, while noting that the dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, observes that by this dissolution, all officers and men of the now-defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad are being redeployed with immediate effect.

“The IGP notes that the Force is not oblivious of the ever-present need to combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country which was before now the core mandate of the erstwhile Squad.

“He assures that a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course.

“Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a re-occurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum is being formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public.

“In addition, the Force constitutes an Investigation Team which shall include Civil Society Organisations and Human Rights Bodies to work with the Police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations.

“The measure, the IGP believes, will enhance transparency and accountability in police services as well as providing a system of deterrence for erring police officers whose action clearly violates the rights of the citizenry.

“The IGP appreciates and commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns for a better policing orientation in an organized, patriotic and civil manner.

“He reaffirms the determination of the Force to bequeath to the country a Police Force and System that is professional in service delivery and most importantly, accountable to the people.”

