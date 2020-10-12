Akerodolu, Obaseki’s victories, an indication of voters shift from the past, says APC campaign council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo state governorship election has expressed its satisfaction with the Ondo state electorates in their re election of incumbent Governor Oluwa Rotimi Akeredolu, in last Saturday’s governorship election

The council, which congratulated governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his victory in the election, said the victories of Governor Akeredolu and his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, in the September 19 governorship election, defined APC’s ideology-preference for physical infrastructure to the stomach infrastructure of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement signed by a member of the APC National Campaign Council and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, Sunday in Abuja, congratulated the people of both states for buying into APC’s ideology-preference for physical infrastructural development to stomach infrastructure of the PDP.

According to the statement: “On behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council led by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwolu, congratulates His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu for his victory in the Saturday 10th, October, 2020 Ondo State gubernatorial election.

“For us in the APC, his victory and that of His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, both products of APC in the last four years have in no small measure defined our ideology-preference of devoting much more resources to physical infrastructural development to Stomach Infrastructure as per PDP.”

Okechukwu recalled that the campaign cpouncil had in an earlier press statement stated unequivocally that, “We don’t harbour any fears of APC not winning Ondo State. That Akeredolu and Obaseki share a lot in common. One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure. That this is why some elites are antagonistic to both.”

“Indeed this is our hallmark in most APC states and the federal government. Our traducers envy infrastructural development going in Lagos, Kaduna, Borno and other APC states, the uncommon Buhari’s Agrarian Revolution, power and railways infrastructure.

“PDP is share the money, while APC is investing the money,” stated Okechukwu, who added that the campaign council has been vindicated, as some people had disputed their pre-election fact-finding mission statement that Governor Akeredolu will win with a margin of between 55-58 percent.