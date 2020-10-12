Enugu monarch lauds Ugwuanyi’s initiative on rural devt, appointments

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The traditional ruler of Elugwu/Nkpokolo Achi community in Oji River local government area, Enugu state, Igwe Chima Felix Achikwelu, at the weekend lauded the present administration in Enugu state led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for even spread of appointments and developmental projects across rural communities in the state.

Igwe Achiekwelu gave the commendation at the occasion of celebrating of his community’s new yam festival held at Ekegbo market square Achi, on Saturday, October 10.

He extolled Governor Ugwuanyi for giving traditional rulers in Enugu state the opportunity to execute project of need in their respective community.

His words, “As a peace loving community, we appreciate the enviable and indefatigable leadership style of our dear governor who has within five years in office, touched virtually all the nooks and cranny of the 17 council areas of Enugu state with massive infrastructural development.”

“Need also to let you know that it is Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration that the traditional rulers were given the opportunity to personally execute meaningful projects in their various communities, when the Governor released five million naira development grant to all 477 communities in the state through royal fathers, is commendable.”

Igwe Achiekwelu specifically commended Governor Ugwuanyi for having appointed two indigents of his community,Ozo Gab Onuzuluike,former commissioner for rural development and Chief Mrs Amaka Anajemba,the Managing Director of Enugu Waste Management Agency(ESWAMA) into his cabinet.

He urged the people of Elugwu/Nkpokolo Achi and other communities in Oji River local government area to continue to support Governor Ugwuanyi administration as a gateway to endear more projects and political appointments to the community and Oji River local government area.

The 2020 new yam festival of Elugwu/Nkpokolo community was marked with traditional wrestling of which the best wrestler won a tricycle motor cycle the second best was given a large size generator while the third best in the contest won a deep freezer. Consolation prizes were given to every participant in the wrestling competition courtesy of Igwe Chima Achiekwelu,who equally holds the highest traditional title of ‘Eze Ishiala’ of the community.

The high point of the festival was the cutting and eating of new yam by Igwe Chima Achiekwelu, supported by other traditional title holders from other communities in Oji River local government area and beyond.