NDDC: Nicholas Mutu Denies Contracts Award

Sequel to allegations of contract awards by NDDC to Rt. Hon Nichoals Ebomo Mutu (OFR), Mutu on Monday, denied the allegations that never has he or any of his companies been awarded any contract by the NDDC.

He said, it is important for the general public to know that the responsibility for the award of contract is that of the Executive arm of government and in this case, the Board and Management of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to him, during his time as the Chairman of the NDDC, he did not participate in the process of contract awards in the commission and had no influence over the process as the bulk, rest squarely with the Commission.

Furthermore, Nicholas stated that ” I am not an NDDC contractor, neither has any company owned by me been awarded any contract by the NDDC”.

He therefore urged members of the public to disregard the said publications that alleged he got contract awards from the NDDC.

